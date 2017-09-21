Chiefs-Chargers Capsule
KANSAS CITY (2-0) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-2)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 2-0, Los Angeles 0-1-1
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 58-55-1
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Chargers 37-27 on Jan. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK — Chiefs beat Eagles 27-20; Chargers lost to Dolphins 19-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 1, Chargers No. 24
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (5)
CHIEFS
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (10)
CHARGERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won six straight in series. ... Kansas City has won 11 straight vs AFC West overall. ... Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has five TDs in first two games, tied for second most in NFL history. He's third player with one TD of at least 50 yards in first two games, joining Baltimore's Alan Ameche (1955) and Cleveland's Dub Jones (1950). ... Kansas City had six sacks of Eagles' Carson Wentz last week. ... Chiefs DL Chris Jones had three sacks, forced two fumbles and picked off pass against Eagles. ... TE Travis Kelce needs 97 yards receiving to pass Fred Arbanas (3,101) for second most among Chiefs TEs. Tony Gonzalez had 10,940. ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith has thrown five TD passes and no interceptions this season. ... Chiefs OLB Justin Houston has sacked Chargers' Philip Rivers five times, tied with Peyton Manning for second most in his career. He sacked Michael Vick 6
