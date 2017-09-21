Dodgers clinch tie for NL West, end skid, top Phillies 5-4

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier and Curtis Granderson homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a tie for the NL West title, ending a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Thursday.

The Dodgers can win their fifth straight division crown Friday night with either a victory at home over San Francisco or a loss by second-place Arizona to Miami.

Los Angeles avoided a four-game sweep by the last-place Phillies, winning for just the sixth time in 26 games.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner sustained a bruised right thumb when he was hit by a pitch from Mark Leiter Jr. in the first and exited the game. Turner is hitting a team-leading .321 with 21 homers and 70 RBIs.

Ethier tied it with a home run in the seventh off reliever Ricardo Pinto (1-2) that made it 4-all. Chris Taylor followed with a triple and scored the go-ahead run on a grounder by Austin Barnes.

Rookie Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched a hitless inning to win his first major league decision. Kenley Jansen got four outs for his 39th save.

Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run double and Nick Williams homered.

Granderson hit his 25th homer of the season in the sixth. He's connected six times since being traded from the Mets to the Dodgers.

Williams had a two-run homer, his 11th, in the third. Hoskins doubled in the fifth to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager sat out after bruising his lower right leg on a foul ball Wednesday night. He's expected to miss a few games, manager Dave Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (10-8, 3.60) starts at Dodger Stadium against the Giants. He allowed one run on one hit in five innings last Saturday in a 3-2 win over Washington. The Giants will pitch RHP Jeff Samardzija (9-14, 4.42).