Dolphins-Jets Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Latest matchup between AFC East rivals has Dolphins looking to win third straight against Jets, which would mark longest such streak vs. New York since 2008-09 seasons. ... Dolphins have won 10 of past 12 games overall, dating to Week 6 of last season. ... Game marks second of three road trips to start season for Dolphins, who had season opener at home vs. Tampa Bay postponed because of Hurricane Irma. Miami will play New Orleans next weekend in London before making home debut in Week 5 against Tennessee. ... QB Jay Cutler faces Jets for first time since New York briefly talked to him during off-season about making free agent visit. Instead, Jets signed Josh McCown and trip for Cutler never materialized. Cutler was 24 of 34 for 230 yards and 1 TD in Dolphins debut after putting off retirement in off-season and TV gig as football analyst. Has 797 yards passing with seven TDs and two INTs in three starts vs. Jets. ... RB Jay Ajayi ran for 122 yards in Dolphins' opener, snapping streak of 17 games in which Chargers hadn't allowed 100-yard rusher. Has 1,277 yards rushing and six TDs in past 12 games, including five 100-yard games and three of 200 yards or more rushing. ... RB-KR Kenyan Drake had 96-yard kickoff return for TD in teams' previous meeting last November. ... WR Jarvis Landry tied career high with 13 catches vs. Chargers last week. Six of his receptions came on third down, which ranks him tied for third in NFL despite having played just one game. ... DE Cameron Wake has three sacks and three forced fumbles in past two games vs. Jets. His 81 1/2 sacks since entering league in 2009 are most by active player in NFL during that span. ... DT Ndamukong Suh had four tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in teams' past two meetings. ... K Cody Parkey kicked 54-yard FG with 1:05 left last week to lift Dolphins past Chargers. It was longest winning FG in Dolphins' 52-year history. Parkey also improved to 6 for 6 on FGs of 50 or more yards. ... New York's 0-2 start is its first since 2007, when Eric Mangini's team finished 4-12. ... McCown threw two TD passes last week and had 113.1 rating last week in loss at Oakland. Played with Cutler in Chicago from 2011-13. ... RB Bilal Powell had 162 yards from scrimmage — 84 rushing, 78 receiving — and career-high 11 catches in previous game vs. Dolphins. ... RB Matt Forte had 91 yards from scrimmage yards last week, giving him 5.8 yards per touch and ranking him fifth among NFL RBs through two games. Needs 79 yards from scrimmage to join Frank Gore and Larry Fitzgerald as active players with 14,000 in career. ... Newly acquired WR Jermaine Kearse had two TD catches last week and leads Jets with 11 receptions for 123 yards. ... TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins likely to make season debut after being suspended first two games for violating league's substance abuse policy. ... Defence has allowed league-high 370 yards rushing and 66 points. ... Fantasy Tip: Ajayi a bit banged up, but coach Adam Gase not concerned, making Dolphins RB a must-start against Jets' suspect run defence .