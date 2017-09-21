Dominant Panthers defence faces stiffest test vs. Saints
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to find out if Carolina's No. 1-ranked
After dominating performances against sub-par
"Their
The Panthers have been so dominant on
Carolina's
Kuechly said the
"When you add pieces on
Said Brees: "They're very good. They're extremely disciplined. ... It's a very sound
The Saints come in averaging 386.5 yards per game on
They're also a team desperate for a win, knowing they don't want to fall into an 0-3 hole, three games behind in the NFC South.
Things to watch Sunday when the Saints and Panthers renew their rivalry:
SPICING IT UP: Peppers has been a difference maker for Carolina. The No. 1 pick by the Panthers in 2002 returned this year and already is paying dividends with 2
"He is in a perfect role for them," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He is someone that can play on the edge. He has played inside. When you put him together with Charles Johnson, Star Lotulelei, and Short, you start getting a really salty front that plays fresh."
DOUBTING THOMAS: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who had a standout rookie campaign with 1,137 yards and nine TDs last season, is now adjusting to being the focus of opposing
It hasn't helped that the Saints traded away Brandin Cooks and that Willie Snead started the season with a three-game drunk driving suspension. While Thomas leads the Saints with 10 catches for 134 yards, he has no TDs and doesn't yet have the sense that New Orleans'
"Of course, that can be frustrating, just because you know what the standard is here," Thomas said.
But playing the Saints' 32nd ranked pass
"It's a tough pill to swallow," Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said. "But we've got 14 more games."
REPLACING OLSEN: Greg Olsen is coming off three straight 1,000-yard season, so the Panthers need to find a way to replace the tight end's production while he's out with a broken foot.
Rivera said veteran tight end Ed Dickson is "more than capable" of filling in for Olsen. Dickson hasn't been a big factor in Carolina's passing game the last three years, but did catch 54 passes in 2011 for the Ravens. Christian McCaffrey and Kelvin Benjamin should see more balls thrown their way in Olsen's absence.
GROUNDED: The
"It's tough, of course," Peterson said. "I understand where we are as a team, getting the pieces together and just kind of adjusting."
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
