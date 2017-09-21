Giants-Eagles Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won 14 of past 18 meetings and five of six. ... Giants defensive co-ordinator Steve Spagnuolo spent eight seasons with Eagles from 1999-2006 as assistant coach. ... Giants QB Eli Manning has 915 yards passing and seven TDs in past three meetings. Has 45 TDs vs. Eagles. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. tied for NFL lead with 35 TD catches since 2014. ... WR Sterling Shepard aims for TD reception in third straight game vs. Eagles. ... WR Brandon Marshall has caught TD pass in past three games vs. Eagles. ... CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had career-high 11 tackles last week. ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul has 6 1/2 sacks in past five games. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz 4-1 in September. ... Wentz has been hit 19 times, including eight sacks. ... TE Zach Ertz has 90-plus yards receiving in three straight games, longest streak in NFL. Terrell Owens most recent Eagles player with more (five in 2004). ... S Corey Graham has played in 159 consecutive regular-season games, second-longest active streak among defensive backs, trailing William Gay (162). ... WR Alshon Jeffery had seven catches for 92 yards and one TD last week. ... RB LeGarrette Blount did not have carry vs. Chiefs. ... DT Fletcher Cox's 30 1/2 sacks fourth most by an Eagles interior defensive lineman. Fantasy Tip: Ertz is Wentz's favourite target and go-to guy.