Man United revenue climbs 13 per cent to record $783 million
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United generated a record 581.2 million pounds ($783 million) during Jose Mourinho's first year as manager.
United won the League Cup and the Europa League last season, earning a spot in the Champions League for this season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.
United is forecasting revenue of 575-585 million pounds in the current financial year.