Odor's grand slam sends Rangers past Mariners 8-6

SEATTLE — Rougned Odor's grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning and the Texas Rangers held off the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Wednesday night to make up ground in the playoff chase.

The Rangers moved within 2 1/2 games of Minnesota for the second AL wild card after the Twins lost 11-3 to the New York Yankees. Seattle dropped its fifth straight and remained four games behind Minnesota.

Seattle, which trailed 7-1 early, pulled to 8-5 on Robinson Cano's two-run single in the seventh but then left the bases loaded. The Mariners made it 8-6 in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel.

Andrew Cashner (10-10) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings for Texas. He struck out two and walked three. Alex Claudio got six outs for his 10th save.

Longtime ace Felix Hernandez (5-5), making his second start for Seattle since coming off the disabled list, allowed six runs — five earned — on two hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Texas capitalized on two errors to set up the decisive outburst in the fourth. Hernandez retired his first nine hitters before walking Delino DeShields to open the inning.

Shin-Soo Choo singled to right, with DeShields taking third on an error by Mitch Haniger. Third baseman Kyle Seager then mishandled Elvis Andrus' bouncer, allowing DeShields to score. Adrian Beltre walked to load the bases and Nomar Mazara followed with a two-run single to make it 3-1.

After Joey Gallo struck out, Robinson Chirinos walked to load the bases again. Andrew Albers relieved and Odor drove a 1-2 pitch to right- centre for his 30th home run.

Texas added a run in the sixth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Choo, robbed of a grand slam on a leaping catch above the wall by centre fielder Guillermo Heredia.

The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but Cashner allowed just one run on a double-play grounder.

Solo homers by Nelson Cruz in the fifth, his 34th, and Haniger in the first, his 14th, accounted for Seattle's first two runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners RHP Tony Zych (right elbow), on the 10-day DL, threw a bullpen but is not ready to return. "It wasn't as good as he was hoping, which is a little disappointing considering we'd love to have him back," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm not saying he can't be back, but I was kind of hoping he'd do cartwheels as he came out of the bullpen. That wasn't quite the case."

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (10-4, 3.96 ERA) starts the finale of the three-game series Thursday night. Hamels is 1-3 with a 5.97 ERA in his last five starts. He is 2-3 with a 5.73 ERA in six career starts at Safeco Field.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (12-4, 2.98) makes his second start after more than a month on the DL. Paxton struggled with command in his return, allowing three runs and four hits in 1 1/3 innings with two walks and two wild pitches

