Ravens-Jaguars Capsule
BALTIMORE (2-0) vs. JACKSONVILLE (1-1)
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT, at London's Wembley Stadium, CBS and Yahoo
OPENING LINE - Baltimore by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Baltimore 2-0, Jacksonville 1-1
SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 11-9
LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Jaguars 19-17, Sept. 25, 2016
LAST WEEK - Ravens beat Browns 24-10; Jaguars lost to Titans 37-16
AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 8, Jaguars No. 21
RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (T3), PASS (19)
RAVENS
JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (9), PASS (26)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - First of five NFL games being played abroad in 2017. ... Teams playing for fourth consecutive year. Last two decided by two points. ... Ravens making debut in NFL International Series. ... Ravens 2-0 for sixth time in team history. ... Baltimore first NFL team since 1982 with at least four interceptions and three sacks in each of first two games. ... Ravens lead league in takeaways (10), interceptions (eight) and turnover margin (plus-7). ... Ravens Pro Bowl RG Marshal Yanda out for season after breaking left ankle last week. Tony Bergstrom replaces him. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has three of team's eight sacks. Baltimore 18-1 when he has at least two sacks. Suggs has 6
