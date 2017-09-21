Thunderbirds general manager keeping WHL title repeat hopes modest

Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Russ Farwell is definitely not boasting about his team's chances of repeating as Western Hockey League champions.

"We are at the start of a new cycle with our team," said Farwell, whose club won its first WHL title last spring. "I can't say we're putting everything into trying to repeat."

Like many of his counterparts, Farwell is dealing with a coaching change, player movement and adversity heading into Friday's start of the regular season.

Matt O'Dette takes over the T-Birds' coaching duties from Steve Konowalchuk, who became an assistant with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. O'Dette was promoted to head coach after three seasons as an assistant in Seattle.

But while O'Dette provides some continuity behind the bench, the Thunderbirds have a shortfall of it on the ice. Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), who starred with Canada's world junior team last winter, fellow forward Keegan Kolesar (Columbus) and high-scoring defenceman Ethan Bear (Edmonton) are expected to stick with their NHL organizations.

"They're ready to go (pro), so there's virtually no chance of Kolesar, Barzal and Bear coming back to junior," Farwell said.

Some other key veterans have also moved on, and the Thunderbirds will be without top goaltender Carl Stankowski until November. The 17-year-old Calgary native required back surgery after getting injured at a Hockey Canada camp in advance of the Ivan Hlinka under-18 international tournament.

To make up for Stankowski's absence, Seattle acquired Liam Hughes in a trade from Edmonton earlier this week.

"We're happy he can step in," Farwell said. "He had a good start last year and then he broke his leg, but he didn't get back at all. We needed depth because we're going with a pretty young team — especially up front."

Meanwhile, the Medicine Hat Tigers will be without a pivotal player for most of the season. Centre Mason Shaw, who had 97 points in 2016-17, is slated to miss six months after suffering a torn knee ligament while playing for a Minnesota Wild prospects team.

In other notable coaching changes, former NHL star defenceman James Patrick will make his regular-season debut with the Kootenay Ice, and Dan Lambert takes over from Don Nachbaur in Spokane. Nachbaur, third in WHL career coaching wins, parted ways amicably with the Chiefs and joined the NHL's Los Angeles Kings as an assistant.

In Everett, Dennis Williams, an unheralded 38-year-old Stratford, Ont., native, who previously coached in the U.S. junior and college ranks, will make his WHL coaching debut. He replaces Kevin Constantine, a former NHL coach who guided the Silvertips to a 100-point season in 2016-17.

Farwell does not expect the coaching changes to derail Seattle's division rivals.

"Our (U.S.) division, is going to be tough, there's no doubt about that," Farwell said.

While Farwell still expects his young club to be "in the hunt" for a title, other clubs aim to return to the playoffs after being outcasts in recent seasons. The Vancouver Giants, who have missed the playoffs for three straight campaigns, are shaping up as one of the most improved teams following a 5-1 pre-season.

"Our team definitely has a lot more potential than it did last year," defenceman Darian Skeoch said.

"I fully expect our team to get in," added Giants coach Jason McKee. "I'd be disappointed if we didn't."

Rating the top clubs to beat, McKee said Tri-City and Portland will "very good offensively," while Regina and Moose Jaw will also be "quite strong."

"I think you'll see (the league) be extremely tight, and I think it's going to be a fight right down to the end," said McKee.