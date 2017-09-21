Undefeated champ Andre Ward retires, desire no longer there
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Light heavyweight champion Andre Ward is retiring from boxing with an undefeated record because he no longer has the desire to fight.
The 33-year-old Ward released a statement on his
Ward has won all 32 of his fights, with 16 knockouts. He won the Olympic gold medal as a light heavyweight in 2004. Ward won the WBA super middleweight title in 2009 and unified that title in 2011.
He won the light heavyweight title in a unanimous decision against Sergey Kovalev in 2016 and then beat Kovalev more decidedly in a rematch in June that was stopped in the eighth round.