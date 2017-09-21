Veteran defensive back Grymes returns to Edmonton Eskimos after time in NFL
EDMONTON — Aaron Grymes is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.
The veteran defensive back re-signed with the CFL club after being among the final cuts of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.
Grymes spent three seasons with the Eskimos, winning the Grey Cup in 2015. He played in 43 games recording 101 tackles with eight interceptions and a sack.
Grymes, 24, spent the 2016 season with Philadelphia.
