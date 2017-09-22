4 Lions players omitted from England rugby training camp

LONDON — Four players who toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions have been omitted from the latest England squad selected for an early-season training camp.

Jonathan Joseph, George Kruis, Kyle Sinckler and James Haskell were left out, with England coach Eddie Jones saying there was a "possibility" they could be back in the squad for the start of the November tests.

While Haskell and Kruis have only recently returned from injury, Joseph and Sinckler have been playing for their clubs.

Winger Denny Solomona is missing after being reprimanded for an off-the-field incident during the last England camp. Marcus Smith, an uncapped 18-year-old flyhalf, was included in a 33-man group.