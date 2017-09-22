Argos looking to earn consecutive wins for first time this season

TORONTO — Linebacker Bears Woods likes the position the Toronto Argonauts are in.

Toronto (5-7) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (3-9) looking to register consecutive wins for the first time this season.

A victory would also clinch Toronto the season series with Montreal, which comes in having lost five straight.

While Woods isn't happy with the Argos' record this season, he's encouraged that the club continues to control its own destiny within the East Division.

Toronto is coming off a 34-26 home win over Edmonton, its first against a West Division opponent this season.