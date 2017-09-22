Benevento captain risks 4-year ban after failing drugs test

BENEVENTO, Italy — Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni risks a four-year ban from soccer after testing positive for a banned substance.

Lucioni was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organization on Friday after the steroid clostebol was found in a sample taken after Benevento's 1-0 loss to Torino on Sept. 10.

"While waiting for all the verifications of the matter to be carried out, I'll limit myself to saying that I have only followed the prescriptions of Benevento's club doctor and that I have only taken, in complete good faith, medicines indicated by him," Lucioni told Italian news agency Ansa.

The 29-year-old Lucioni faces a suspension of one to four years.