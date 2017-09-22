Bertasio leads Portugal Masters after 2nd round

VILAMOURA, Portugal — Nino Bertasio led the Portugal Masters after shooting a second consecutive round of 6-under-par 65 on Friday.

The Italian golfer will enter the third round with a one-shot lead over Marc Warren of Scotland (64) and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark (65).

Bertasio hit six birdies on a blemish-free day at Victoria Golf Course.

"I'm feeling good," Bertasio said. "I had a bogey-free round and it was very easy golf. I just missed one green and I chipped it to one foot so I never really struggled to make pars."