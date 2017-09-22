FANTASY PLAYS: Stud plays for Week 3 in daily fantasy
Winning in daily fantasy football isn't always about finding contrarian picks to outsmart everyone else. Yes, you want to differentiate your lineup to increase your odds at winning in tournaments, but you can't ignore the studs that are still worth their high price tags.
Here are the Week 3 NFL DFS stud plays (DraftKings price/FanDuel price).
MATT RYAN, QB, Atlanta ($7,100/$8,500)
The Falcons and Lions game should be one of the more entertaining matchups of the week and should involve plenty of passing. The Lions
JAY AJAYI, RB, Miami ($7,700/$8,200)
This is contingent on Ajayi being ready to roll, so we'll mention a pivot option at the end. For Ajayi though, he dominates the touches in the Dolphins backfield, and he faces the future 0-16 Jets this week. The Jets have given up the second most points to running backs with three rushing touchdowns allowed already (Mike Tolbert, Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard). Ajayi came out of the Dolphins Week 1 "bye" an immediately made an impression with 122 rushing yards on 28 carries. The only thing stopping Ajayi this week would be his knee. As for a pivot option, Melvin Gordon is $100 cheaper on DraftKings and $600 less on FanDuel. Like Ajayi, Gordon dominates the touches for his team.
MICHAEL THOMAS, WR, New Orleans ($7,000/$7,500)
Thomas hasn't had a big game yet, but this is a good opportunity for him. Daryl Worley and James Bradberry won't be able to stop Thomas, and Pierre Garcon managed six catches and 81 yards against these Panthers in Week 1. Many are just going to see the points allowed by the Pathers
ZACH ERTZ, TE, PHI ($5,000/$6,500)
The Giants simply can't stop the tight end. Jason Witten had a 7/59/1 line in Week 1 and then Eric Ebron put up 5/42/1 last week. In addition, Zach Ertz has games of nine catches for 152 yards in 2015 and eight catches for 97 yards last year against the Giants. The other two games were quiet, but Ertz has terrific upside against this
DOLPHINS DST ($3,700/$5,100)
Sometimes, the obvious play is still a great option in DFS. The Dolphins face the Jets this week; it's as simple as that. Okay, I'm sure you want more, so here it is. The Jets have just 485 yards of
