Husso has 27 saves, Thomas scores 2 as Blues blank Capitals

WASHINGTON — Ville Husso stopped all 27 shots he faced and Robert Thomas scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals in an NHL preseason game Friday night.

Conner Bleackley and Kllim Kostin also scored for the Blues.

Braden Holtby made 20 saves on 22 shots in the first two periods for the Capitals. Pheonix Copley allowed two goals on eight shots in the third.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

In Columbus, Ohio, Olli Maatta scored with 1:33 left in regulation to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets

Sam Miletic, Daniel Sprong and Zachary Aston-Reese also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Antti Niemi had 31 saves while playing the entire game for Pittsburgh, and finished with 31 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals for Columbus and Cameron Gaunce also scored.