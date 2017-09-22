Lions rule out Davis for Atlanta game with concussion

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Atlanta because of a concussion.

Davis, the team's first-round draft pick this year, was hurt in Monday's victory over the New York Giants. The Lions have also ruled out running back Dwayne Washington with a quadriceps injury and safety Tavon Wilson with a shoulder injury. Center Travis Swanson is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury and did not practice Friday.