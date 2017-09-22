OHL Roundup: Nick Wong scores hat trick as Generals down Wolves in season opener

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nick Wong scored a hat trick as Oshawa Generals downed the Sudbury Wolves 8-2 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Studnicka had two goals and two assists with Renars Krastenbergs, Kenny Huether and Allan McShane supplying the rest of the offence for the Generals (1-0-0).

Kyle Rhodes had both goals for Sudbury (0-1-0).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 36 shots for Oshawa. Marshall Frappier combined with Jake McGrath for 24 saves for Sudbury.

The Wolves went 0 for 6 on the power play. The Generals went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

Sudbury's Darian Pilon was given a match penalty for slew foot at 6:02 of the third period.

---

67'S 4 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Mathieu Foget knocked in the game-winning empty-net goal for the 67's at 18:56 of the third period.

Sasha Chmelevski, Kody Clark and Tye Felhaber rounded out the attack for the 67's (1-1-0).

Ryan McLeod struck twice and Albert Michnac also chipped in for the Steelheads (0-1-0).

Olivier Lafreniere kicked out 30 shots for Ottawa. Jacob Ingham turned aside 25 shots for Mississauga.

The 67's went 2-for-5 with the man advantage. The Steelheads went 1-for-5 on the power play.

---

FRONTENACS 3 OTTERS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the winner at 1:32 of overtime, as the Frontenacs sunk Erie.

Cody Morgan also scored for Kingston (1-0-0).

Owen Headrick had a pair of goals scored for the Otters (1-0-1).

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 28 shots for Kingston. Troy Timpano made 31 saves for Erie.

The Frontenacs went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Otters went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 COLTS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Luke Burghardt scored twice as the Battalion subdued Barrie.

Daniel Walker supplied the game-winning goal for North Bay (1-0-0) at 11:16 of the second period. Luke Moncada and Kyle Potts also chipped in.

Jaden Peca and Kade Landry scored for the Colts (1-1-0).

Julian Sime turned aside 22 shots for North Bay. Christian Propp kicked out 25 shots for Barrie.

The Battalion went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Colts went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

SPITFIRES 5 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Playfair supplied the game-winning goal for Windsor as it toppled the Knights.

Igor Larionov, Cole Purboo, Tyler Angle and Aaron Luchuk supplied the rest of the offence for the Spitfires (2-0-0).

Josh Nelson and Adrian Carbonara scored for the Knights (0-1-0).

Michael DiPietro turned aside 30 shots for Windsor. Tyler Johnson turned away 27 shots for London.

The Spitfires went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Knights went 0-for-5 on the power play.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ty Dellandrea scored twice as Flint beat the Rangers.

Hunter Holmes, Fedor Gordeev and Jake Durham also had goals for the Firebirds (1-0-0).

Adam Liska, Adam Mascherin and Riley Damiani found the back of the net for Kitchener (0-1-0).

Garrett Forrest turned aside 30 shots for Flint. Luke Richardson kicked out 34 shots for Kitchener.

The Firebirds went 3-for-8 with the man advantage. The Rangers went 2-for-4 on the power play.

---

STING 4 STORM 3 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Drake Rymsha and Anthony Salinitri scored in both the shootout and regulation as Sarnia edged the Storm.

Connor Schlichting had the other for the Sting (1-0-0).

Alexey Toropchenko, Liam Hawel and Ryan Merkley scored for Guelph (0-0-1).

Justin Fazio made 32 saves for Sarnia. Anthony Popovich turned aside 21 shots for Guelph.

The Sting went 1-for-5 with the man advantage. The Storm went 1-for-9 on the power play.