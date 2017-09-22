Rams offence flips formula for this season's winning start
A
A
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have won two of their first three games for the second straight year, but are using an entirely different formula this season.
The
First-year head coach Sean McVay wouldn't say if the
"I just kind of take it one day at a time, one game at a time, and I thought yesterday was a good offensive performance," McVay said Friday. "Anytime that you are able to go 8 for 12 on third down, 5 for 7 in the red zone, those key situations, that's going to give yourself a chance to score some points and do some good things."
Jared Goff was 22 of 28 for 292 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. Todd Gurley rushed for 113 yards, and Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins each topped 100 yards receiving.
Goff found Watkins on two touchdown passes, his first scores since being acquired from Buffalo in an
"I heard the announcers say a Willie Mays-type catch where you're tracking it over your inside and then over your outside shoulder kind of like a deep
Watkins' sensational catch came two plays after
The focus ahead of next Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys will be getting the
McVay pointed to cornerback Troy Hill breaking up the two-point conversion that would have tied the game, allowing defensive tackle Michael Brockers to intercept the pass.
"Then they end up recovering the onside kick and what our
