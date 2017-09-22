Rielly scores winner, Maple Leafs blank Sabres 3-0 for first pre-season win

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly scored the game-winning goal on the power play, and Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks shared a shutout, as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Friday in pre-season play.

Rielly scored his first goal of the pre-season when he carried the puck from the Leafs (1-2-0) end of the ice before sliding the puck underneath the left pad of Sabres (1-1-1) goaltender Linus Ullmark at 3:23 of the second period.

Leo Komarov and William Nylander scored empty-net goals for Toronto.

Leafs forwards Patrick Marleau and Auston Matthews were both on the ice for Rielly's unassisted goal. It was the first time both players played in the same game together.

On Tuesday, Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he wanted to see how both players would perform playing on the team's top power-play unit.

He got his wish.

The penalty box was where the Sabres made their home, committing a total of nine minor penalties.

Toronto went 1 for 9 on the power play. Buffalo went 0 for 4.

The Leafs held the Sabres away from their own end of the rink for much of the first period. Buffalo recorded its first shot of the game at 8:00 of the first period and Toronto outshot the Sabres 14-5 through 20 minutes

McElhinney, the Leafs' incumbent backup goaltender, bounced back after allowing four goals on 12 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

McElhinney made 14 saves through the first two periods. Sparks made four saves in the third period.

Ullmark played the whole game for Buffalo. He made 32 saves on 33 shots.