Suzuki homers twice as Braves beat Phillies 7-2

ATLANTA — Kurt Suzuki homered twice, Nick Markakis drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Friday night.

Sean Newcomb (4-8) won his second straight start, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Suzuki, who shares the Atlanta catcher's job with Tyler Flowers, hit his career-high 18th homer in the seventh and has 14 homer and 28 RBIs in 38 games since the start of July. It was Suzuki's fifth career multihomer game and third this year.