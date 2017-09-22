Ted-Jan Bloemen bests own Canadian record in men's 5,000 metre at Fall Classic
CALGARY — Ted-Jan Bloemen broke the Canadian men's 5,000 metre long track speed skating record on Friday during the Fall Classic.
Bloemen, of Calgary, clocked six minutes 8.06 seconds, which is three seconds faster than his previous mark that's been held since September 2016.
The 31-year-old skater won the event by over 11 seconds.
Kim Min-Seok of South Korea came second in 6:19.79 while Dmitry Babenko of Kazakhstan came third (6:20.73).
