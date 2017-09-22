U Sports Roundup: Dequoy interception leads No. 1 Carabins past Redmen
MONTREAL — Marc-Antoine Dequoy intercepted a pass late in the second quarter and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown as the No. 1 Montreal Carabins downed the McGill Redmen 16-3 on Friday night in U Sports football action.
Montreal quarterback Samuel Caron was 19-of-28 for 159 yards and an interception. Will Altema had 13 carries for 104 yards.
The Carabins defence also forced four safeties.
McGill's Frederic Paquette-Perrault completed 31-of-46 passes for 343 yards, but was intercepted three times.
