U Sports Roundup: Dequoy interception leads No. 1 Carabins past Redmen

MONTREAL — Marc-Antoine Dequoy intercepted a pass late in the second quarter and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown as the No. 1 Montreal Carabins downed the McGill Redmen 16-3 on Friday night in U Sports football action.

Montreal quarterback Samuel Caron was 19-of-28 for 159 yards and an interception. Will Altema had 13 carries for 104 yards.

The Carabins defence also forced four safeties.