Vikings rule Bradford out vs Bucs; Keenum to start again
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings say quarterback Sam Bradford will not play against Tampa Bay because of his ailing left knee.
Bradford was not at practice Friday after taking part in a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and reporting progress from the week before.
Case Keenum will start Sunday against the Buccaneers, as he did last week at Pittsburgh when Bradford was ruled out right before the game. The Vikings lost 26-9.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL