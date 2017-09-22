Sports

Vikings rule Bradford out vs Bucs; Keenum to start again

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Keenum was thrust into action in just his second game suiting up for the Vikings, following Sam Bradford's flare-up of knee soreness and swelling. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings say quarterback Sam Bradford will not play against Tampa Bay because of his ailing left knee.

Bradford was not at practice Friday after taking part in a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and reporting progress from the week before.

ESPN reported that Bradford was travelling to seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the noted orthopedist who performed ligament reconstructions on the quarterback's knee in 2013 and 2014. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to comment on the report.

Case Keenum will start Sunday against the Buccaneers, as he did last week at Pittsburgh when Bradford was ruled out right before the game. The Vikings lost 26-9.

