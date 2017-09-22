Zinedine Zidane can face son Enzo when Madrid visits Alaves

MADRID — Zinedine Zidane could face off against one of his sons when Real Madrid plays Alaves in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Enzo Zidane played for Madrid's youth teams, including a stint under the orders of his father, for several years before signing a contract with Alaves this off-season .

Father and son will be reunited, albeit on opposite sides of the ball, when Madrid visits the Basque Country club.

When asked on Friday about the possibility of coaching against his son's team, Zinedine Zidane said, "I hope he doesn't score."

"We are both very competitive," he added. "I am not thinking about going against my son. The game is Real Madrid against Alaves."

Enzo, a 22-year-old midfielder, has made two appearances for Alaves this season. He debuted as a late substitute in a 2-0 loss to Barcelona, and played 58 minutes in a 1-0 defeat at Celta Vigo. He hasn't played in Alaves' last two matches.

While at Madrid, Enzo made one appearance with the first team when his father played him in a Copa del Rey match last season. Enzo made the most of it by scoring in a 6-1 rout of minnow Cultural Leonesa.

Both sides are in need of a win. Defending champion Madrid is in eighth place and trails leader Barcelona by seven points.