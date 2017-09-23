Fan at White Sox-Royals game struck in mouth by foul ball

CHICAGO — A woman in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field was hit in the mouth by a foul ball Friday night, but the Chicago White Sox say she refused treatment.

The woman was seated in box seats near the first-base railing, about 30 feet beyond the Royals' dugout. She was struck by a ball that skipped into the stands off the bat of Kansas City designated hitter Brandon Moss.

Ushers and stadium personnel moved quickly to aid the woman, who remained seated for a while. She did not appear to need special assistance or move for treatment, although she did hold a napkin to her face.