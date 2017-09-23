Sports

Friday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 29 Ottawa 9

Hamilton 24 BC 23

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 7 Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 6

Houston 3 L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4 Texas 1

Seattle 3 Cleveland 1

National League

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 6

Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)

Arizona 13 Miami 11

Colorado 4 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Boston 5 Cincinnati 4

---

NHL Pre-season

Toronto 3 Buffalo 0

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3

Calgary 4 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3

St. Louis 4 Washington 0

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 1

NY Islanders 2 NY Rangers 1

Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 2

---

