Friday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 29 Ottawa 9
Hamilton 24 BC 23
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 7 Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 6
Houston 3 L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4 Texas 1
Seattle 3 Cleveland 1
National League
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 7 Washington 6
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 5 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)
Arizona 13 Miami 11
Colorado 4 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Boston 5 Cincinnati 4
---
NHL Pre-season
Toronto 3 Buffalo 0
Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3
Calgary 4 Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3
St. Louis 4 Washington 0
Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 1
NY Islanders 2 NY Rangers 1
Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 2
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's Indigenous consultant resigns, files human rights complaint
-
Caregiver appears in court after four-year-old boy left in hot car dies
-
'Glass got thrown around:' North Vancouver road rage altercation caught on video
-
'You're not a cheat': Doctor reacts to Trudeau's 'sinister' tax reform rhetoric