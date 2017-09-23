OHL Roundup: Serron Noel scores hat trick as Generals get past Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Serron Noel scored a hat trick as the Oshawa Generals sunk the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-4 on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kenny Huether had a pair of goals, including the winner on a power play in the second period for the Generals (2-0-0). Alex Di Carlo and Mason Kohn also chipped in.

Boris Katchouk struck twice with Tim Gettinger and Zack Trott adding the others for Sault Ste. Marie (0-1-0).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 30 shots for Oshawa. Connor Hicks turned away 25 shots for the Greyhounds.

The Generals were 2 for 6 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie scored twice on seven chances.

---

FRONTENACS 5 STEELHEADS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cody Morgan scored the game-winning goal for the Frontenacs at 15:06 of the second period in their win over Mississauga.

Linus Nyman, Jason Robertson, Nathan Dunkley and Tyler Burnie supplied the rest of the offence for Kingston (2-0-0).

Cameron Gaylor and Shaw Boomhower scored for the Steelheads (0-2-0).

Jeremy Helvig kicked out 31 shots for the Frontenacs. Jacob Ingham turned away 24 shots for Mississauga.

---

KNIGHTS 3 SPIRIT 2 (OT)

SAGINAW, Ont. — Evan Bouchard knocked in the winner 27 seconds into overtime as the Knights edged Saginaw.

Adrian Carbonara and Josh Nelson also scored for London (1-1-0).

Max Grondin and Kyle Bollers scored for the Spirit (0-1-1).

Jordan Kooy turned away 39 shots for London. Evan Cormier turned aside 24 shots for Saginaw.

London's Alex Turko received a major penalty for checking from behind in the third period.

---

RANGERS 3 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole Carter registered the game-winning goal for Kitchener as it defeated the Sting.

Riley Damiani and Doug Blaisdell also scored for the Rangers (1-1-0).

Jordan Ernst scored for Sarnia (1-1-0).

Anthony Dumont-Bouchard turned away 36 shots for Kitchener. Justin Fazio stopped 22 shots for Sarnia.

---

ICEDOGS 4 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Johnny Corneil scored the game-winning goal to lift Niagara past the Bulldogs.

Ben Jones had a goal and two assists with Oliver Castleman and Kirill Maksimov also chipping in for the IceDogs (1-0-0).

Isaac Nurse scored for the Bulldogs (0-1-0).

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 39 shots for Niagara. Kaden Fulcher made 33 saves for Hamilton.