Presidents Cup Rosters
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club (c-captain's pick):
INTERNATIONAL
Captain: Nick Price
Jason Day, Australia
Branden Grace, South Africa
c-Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
Adam Hadwin, Canada
Si Woo Kim, South Korea
c-Anirban Lahiri, India
Marc Leishman, Australia
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Adam Scott, Australia
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
___
UNITED STATES
Captain: Steve Stricker
Daniel Berger
Kevin Chappell
Rickie Fowler
c-Charley Hoffman
Dustin Johnson
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
c-Phil Mickelson
Patrick Reed
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
