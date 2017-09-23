Sane excels as Man City thrashes beleaguered Palace 5-0

MANCHESTER, England — Leroy Sane excelled in another devastating attacking display by Manchester City in its 4-0 win over last-place Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Germany winger showed superb technique to finish off a one-two with David Silva and score the opening goal in the 44th minute, ending ultra-defensive Palace's resolute start to the game and allowing City to run amok after halftime.

Sane delivered a low cross to set up an easy tap-in in the 51st for Raheem Sterling, who then scored from close range from Sergio Aguero's cushioned volley in the 58th.

Aguero made it 4-0 by heading home a powerful whipped centre from the ubiquitous Sane, before Fabian Delph curled in a shot from the edge of the area for the best goal of the lot in the 89th.

It's 15 goals in its last three league matches for City, which has won five of its six games and remains unbeaten. Pep Guardiola's side is the top scorer in the division with 21 goals and has a seemingly endless supply of attacking options.

City didn't even need Gabriel Jesus here, the Brazil striker kept on the bench.