USports Roundup: Lions top Varsity Blues for first win of season

TORONTO — Brett Hunchak threw three touchdown passes, including two to Adam Adeboboye, as the York Lions earned their first win of the U Sports football season by thrashing the Toronto Varsity Blues 41-16 on Saturday.

Hunchak completed 19 of his 27 pass attempts for 244 yards.

Jesse Amankwaa ran in a touchdown for York (1-3) and receiver Alex Daley had the other passing score.

Clay Sequeira threw for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Varsity Blues (1-4). He also had 30 yards on the ground and ran in a TD.

---

GEE-GEES 39 LANCERS 14

OTTAWA — Alex Lavric threw for 301 yards with touchdown passes to Nick Dagher and Tyler McLaren as the Gee-Gees (4-1) kept Windsor (0-5) winless.

---

MARAUDERS 29 GRYPHONS 9

GUELPH, Ont. — Jackson White threw a pair of TD strikes and Jordan Lyons ran in a score to lift No. 8 McMaster (3-1) over the Gryphons (2-3).

---

X-MEN 37 GAITERS 27

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Josh Millar threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in StFX's (2-2) win over Bishop's (1-3).

---

GOLDEN HAWKS 71 WARRIORS 24

WATERLOO, Ont. — Levondre Gordon rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 106 yards and Brentyn Hall caught two TD passes for 144 yards as No. 5 Laurier (4-0) crushed the No. 9 Warriors (4-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 41 GOLDEN BEARS 21

EDMONTON — Will Maxwell took a kickoff return back 96 yards for a touchdown and Greg Hutchins converted three field goals as No. 7 UBC (3-1) downed Alberta (0-4).

---

HUSKIES 27 MOUNTIES 26

SACKVILLE, N.B. — Liam O'Brien ran in a pair of touchdowns — including the winning score from one-yard out with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter — as Saint Mary's (4-0) edged Mount Allison (1-3).

---

BISONS 18 RAMS 16

REGINA — Jayden McKoy intercepted a pass and ran it back 47 yards for a touchdown and Brad Mikoluff booted three field goals as Manitoba (1-3) upset the No. 6 Rams (2-2).

---

DINOS 51 HUSKIES 28

CALGARY — Josiah Joseph was 11 of 13 for 126 yards and two touchdowns while Michael Klukas caught two TD passes for 115 yards as the No. 3 Dinos (4-0) defeated Saskatchewan (2-2).

---

MUSTANGS 48 GAELS 10

LONDON, Ont. — Chris Merchant was 18 of 29 for 306 yards and two touchdowns and Marc Liegghio kicked six field goals as No. 4 Western (5-0) routed Queen's (0-4).