Aberg, Fiala score in 3rd as Predators beat Blue Jackets 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Fiala scored twice to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-3 preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Filip Forsberg, Miikka Salomaki, Pontus Aberg also scored for the Predators. Anders Lindback stopped 16 of 17 shots he faced over the first half of the game, and Juuse Saros gave up two goals on 16 shots the rest of the way.

Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski and Alexander Weinberg scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.