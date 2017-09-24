Boy OK after being hit by foul liner at White Sox game

CHICAGO — A young boy seated in first-deck seats was hit by a foul liner but not seriously injured during the Kansas City Royals' game at the Chicago White Sox.

The boy was about 25 feet beyond the White Sox dugout on the third-base side when struck in the third inning Sunday by a ball off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield. Several fans tried to reach for the liner and fans waved to ushers for assistance. A first aid crew came down the stairs from the concourse.

After a few minutes, the crew escorted the boy and a woman to the concourse. The pair climbed the stairs with no sign of difficulty.

The White Sox said during the sixth inning that the boy was unhurt and eating ice cream in a luxury suite.

