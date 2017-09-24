Brissett gets in sync to lead Colts past Browns 31-28
INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts
Brissett, acquired in a trade with New England earlier this month, looked much more comfortable in his second start, going 17 of 24 with 259 yards and running five times for 14 yards.
Indy (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in six years.
Cleveland (0-3) lost its 15th consecutive road game despite being
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .