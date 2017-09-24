Sports

Brissett gets in sync to lead Colts past Browns 31-28

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs in for a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs in for a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and the Colts defence held off Cleveland's late charge Sunday to preserve a 31-28 victory.

Brissett, acquired in a trade with New England earlier this month, looked much more comfortable in his second start, going 17 of 24 with 259 yards and running five times for 14 yards.

Indy (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start in six years.

Cleveland (0-3) lost its 15th consecutive road game despite being favoured for the first time since 2015 and a road favourite for the first time since 2012.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular