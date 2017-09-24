Parker beats Fury on points, retains WBO heavyweight title

MANCHESTER, England — Joseph Parker of New Zealand retained his WBO heavyweight title by beating Hughie Fury of Britain by a majority decision on Saturday.

The judges rewarded Parker's attacking instincts and relentless aggression, with two scoring it 118-110 in favour of the champion. The other judge scored it 114-114.

It was the second successful defence of his belt, leaving Parker potentially in line for a fight against WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua. He improved his record to 24-0.

Fury tried to negate Parker's power with his movement and foot speed, but the champion easily won the final rounds as Fury tired. Parker failed to land many clean hits, though, in an uneventful fight in Fury's home city of Manchester.

Hughie was attempting to match the achievement of his cousin, Tyson, in becoming world heavyweight champion. Tyson was in Hughie's corner at Manchester Arena and leapt into the ring after the fight was over, mobbing his cousin in an attempt to convince the judges.

Fury, who lost for the first time in 21 professional fights, is the subject of an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation after low-level traces of the steroid nandrolone were found in samples given by him in February 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing and is challenging their findings, leaving him free to box.

