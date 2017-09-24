QMJHL Roundup: Justin Ducharme scores twice as Titan down Wildcats

BATHURST, N.B. — Justin Ducharme scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Moncton Wildcats 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ducharme knocked in the game-winning goal for the Titan (1-0-1) at 5:41 of the third period.

Felix Meunier, Domenic Malatesta, Samuel L'Italien, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Liam Murphy supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst.

Anderson MacDonald struck twice with Nicholas Welsh and Jaxon Bellamy also chipping in for the Wildcats (1-1-0).

Reilly Pickard made 21 saves for Acadie-Bathurst. Matthew Waite turned aside 38 shots for Moncton.

The Titan went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Wildcats went 4 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

TIGRES 4 CATARACTES 3 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored twice, including the winner at 1:19 of overtime, as Victoriaville topped the Cataractes.

Chase Harwell and James Phelan also had goals for the Tigres (2-0-0).

Jeremy Manseau, Samuel Asselin and Cameron Askew scored for the Cataractes (0-1-1).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 33 shots for Victoriaville. Mikhail Denisov turned aside 26 shots for Shawinigan.

---

ARMADA OLYMPIQUES (SUSPENDED)

GATINEAU, Que. — The game between Blainville-Boisbriand and the Olympiques was suspended after the first period due to fog.

The QMJHL said in a statement that the reason behind the decision was because of security concerns for the players and fans. There has yet to be a decision regarding the game's outcome.

Ryan DaSilva scored at 8:57 to give the Armada a 1-0 lead.