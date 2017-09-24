Ravens DE Urban questionable to return with foot sprain
NEW YORK — Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has a foot sprain and is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Urban came off the field limping after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 toward the end of the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room for further examination
