Reed, Kelley and Foster out for Redskins vs. Raiders

LANDOVER, Md. — Tight end Jordan Reed, running back Rob Kelley and linebacker Mason Foster won't play for the Washington Redskins in their Sunday night game against the Oakland Raiders.

Reed has been limited at practice all week with a chest/rib injury, Kelley with a rib injury and Foster with a shoulder injury. Each player was listed as questionable after injuries suffered last week at the Los Angeles Rams.

With Kelley out, the Redskins will count on rookie Samaje Perine, third-down back Chris Thompson and Mack Brown to split the carries. Rookie tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is active in place of Reed.

Cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson, who were also questionable, are active for Washington.

The only questionable Raiders player was cornerback Sean Smith, who is active.

___

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, S Erik Harris CB Dexter McDonald, DT Darius Latham, OT David Sharpe, OT Jyland Ware, DE Jihad Ward

Redskins: RB Rob Kelley (rib), TE Jordan Reed (chest/rib), LB Mason Foster (shoulder), CB Josh Holsey, DL Anthony Lanier, OL Tyler Catalina, OL T.J. Clemmings.

___