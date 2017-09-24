Tigers' Alex Wilson breaks leg on Mauer line drive

"Honestly, all I thought was that my foot was numb," Wilson said after Detroit's 10-4 loss. "At the time, all I really remember was talking to (second baseman Ian) Kinsler. He was telling me to slow down and take my time. He asked if I was going to throw a pitch, and I said, 'Yeah.' He told me again to take my time. So, I backed off the mound again. I remember toeing the rubber. As soon as I got up on my backside to throw that pitch, I felt a shaky sensation, and when I drove, I felt a pop and the shooting pain."