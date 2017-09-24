WHL Roundup: Hagel scores twice, Rebels come from behind to beat Oil Kings

EDMONTON — Brandon Hagel scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels came from behind to beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Jared Dmytriw scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 9:21 of the third period for the Rebels (2-0-0), who reeled off four straight goals after trailing 3-1.

Mason McCarty and Reese Johnson also scored for Red Deer.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, Kobe Mohr and Ty Gerla found the back of the net for the Oil Kings (0-2-0).

Lasse Petersen turned aside 18 shots for Red Deer. Travis Child made 27 saves for Edmonton.

The Rebels went 3 for 5 with the man advantage while the Oil Kings were 2 for 4 on the power play.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Patrick Bajkov scored twice as the Silvertips beat Tri-City.

Riley Sutter and Sean Richards also scored for Everett (1-1-0).

Maxwell James was the lone scorer for the Americans (0-2-0).

Dorrin Luding turned away 42 shots for Everett. Patrick Dea stopped 48 shots for Tri-City.