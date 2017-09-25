Bengals' special season starts 0-3, winless Browns up next
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The 50th season in Bengals history started with banners and on-field
The Bengals remain winless after the Packers rallied for a 27-24 overtime victory at Lambeau Field on Sunday. They're 0-3 for the 14th time in franchise history, leaving them with long odds of ending their most stubbornly enduring streak.
Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest stretch of
No NFL team has lost its first three games and reached the playoffs since the 1998 Buffalo Bills. The Bengals have never finished with a winning record after losing their first three games. The best they could muster were 8-8 finishes in 1984 and in 2003, Marvin Lewis' first season as head coach.
Lewis is in the final year of his contract, so this 0-3 carries a lot more weight. There's a chance to stop the tailspin next week at Cleveland — also 0-3 — before a home game against Buffalo (2-1) and a bye week.
The
The Bengals scored a touchdown on their first possession, ending a drought of 25 series without getting into the end zone. But they managed only three points in the second half, a familiar problem from last season when they'd have fast starts and accomplish little after halftime.
"Everything is a process," said Green, who had openly lobbied to get more passes after the 0-2 start. "I feel like we took a step forward."
The historically bad
He completed 10 of 12 passes for 71 yards during a 12-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in his touchdown to Jordy Nelson with 17 seconds left, tying it 24-24. Rodgers' 72-yard completion in overtime set up the winning field goal and got his first career victory in overtime — he'd been 0-7, including the playoffs.
"We should have stopped them," cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. "This one is going to hurt."
BURFICT BACK
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is eligible to return after completing a three-game suspension from the NFL for his latest egregious hit. He's expected to start in Cleveland. Last year, he also served a three-game suspension, started the fourth game and was on the field for 34 of 45 plays during a 22-7 win over the Dolphins.
ANTHEM UNITY
Bengals players locked arms as a sign of unity during the anthem in Green Bay. Lewis said he was proud of their gesture. He's not sure whether they'll do it again in Cleveland.
"I think this (anthem gestures) was something that had gone away and it got brought back to the forefront, for whatever reason," Lewis said Monday. "This has got to be football, and our state of the union is urgency here, winning football games. And it's very urgent right now."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL