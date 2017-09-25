Chicago Bears lose safety Quintin Demps to broken arm

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps suffered a broken arm in the 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be out an indefinite period of time.

Demps came out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win and was replaced by former starter Adrian Amos. A 10-year veteran, Demps was acquired from Houston after the Bears struggled to defend against the pass and made a franchise record-low eight interceptions each of the last two seasons.

Bears coach John Fox did not characterize Demps' injury as a season-ending one. The Bears play at Green Bay on Thursday night.

Demps is the third Bears defensive starter lost to injury in three weeks. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman and Freeman's replacement Nick Kwiatkoski both suffered pectoral injuries.

