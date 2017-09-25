Dolphins' Gase describes offensive performance as 'garbage'

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is threatening a lineup shake-up after reviewing videotape of his team's 20-6 loss at the New York Jets.

Gase described the performance as "garbage" and said he has seen too much of that since becoming coach last year. Gase said he'll find players who want to do things right, and they're the ones who will play.

Personnel changes are most likely up front, where the Dolphins were manhandled by the Jets. When asked Monday what he liked about the offence's performance, Gase said, "nothing."

The plays Gase calls have produced two touchdowns in two games despite an abundance of talent at the skill positions. Miami netted only 225 yards at the Jets and didn't score until the final play.

