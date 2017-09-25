FANTASY PLAYS: Allison and other waiver adds for Week 4
Below are players available in more than half of fantasy leagues. As an owner, you need to gauge several factors: How aggressive are your opponents? How much of your free agent acquisition budget do you have left?
And how will the player you're trying to add perform the rest of the season?
GERONIMO ALLISON, WR, Green Bay Packers (owned in 13
He was on everyone's radar this week because of the injury to Randall Cobb (shoulder). Allison didn't disappoint, with six receptions for 122 yards. All fantasy owners want a Packers receiver, as Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the best quarterbacks in the game but with a leaky
BRANDON COLEMAN, WR, New Orleans Saints (7
The entire Saints receiving corps ate Sunday as Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, and Coleman all scored. The Saints have the same problems the Packers do. They can't play much
ROBERT WOODS, WR, Los Angeles Rams (4
Remember when Woods was going to be the top receiver for the Rams? He was signed in free agency before the team drafted Cooper Kupp and traded for Sammy Watkins. He announced his presence again Thursday with six receptions for 108 yards. With bye weeks coming up you should claim Woods. The Rams' passing game isn't nearly as inept as was once feared and Tavon Austin and Watkins are currently in the concussion protocol.
WENDELL SMALLWOOD, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (17
Corey Clement (0
MATT BREIDA, RB, San Francisco 49ers (13
He's not the starting running back for the 49ers but history tells us that it is only a matter of time until Carlos Hyde goes down with an injury. Hyde left Thursday's game several times with a hip problem. Adding Breida would be a gamble but if you have a dead spot on your roster, it's better to add him now for a couple of bucks rather than wait until he possibly starts and his value explodes.
CHARLES CLAY, TE, Buffalo Bills (41
Clay is not someone who is just someone you pick up for a week or two. Clay is the main target for Tyrod Taylor, especially in the red zone. Going back to last season, Clay has now caught six touchdown passes in his last six games. He's a starting tight end not only right now but for the immediate future, too. It's not like the Bills are loaded with top receivers. Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones may be in time, but they aren't now. Clay is on pace right now to have the best season of his career.
VERNON DAVIS, TE, Washington Redskins (5
This is for all of you Jordan Reed owners. It should come as no shock that Reed was inactive due to a rib injury. His history tells us that he is usually hurt and quite often a game time decision. It may be easier just to have Davis on your roster to cover yourself when Reed is questionable to play. Davis was one a perennial All-Pro and while he may not be a star anymore, he's still a useful tight end in the Washington
