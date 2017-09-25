Jordan Staal leads Hurricanes in 6-2 win over Oilers in pre-season play

EDMONTON — Jordan Staal scored twice and added an assist and Teuvo Teravainen also had two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes came away with a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in pre-season play on Monday.

Lucas Wallmark and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 4-1 in exhibition action.

Ryan Strome and Kailer Yamamoto replied for the Oilers, who suffered their first pre-season loss to fall to 5-1.

Carolina got on the board first with a five-on-three power-play goal six-and-a-half minutes into the opening period. The Oilers failed in an attempt to clear the zone and Teravainen picked the top corner on Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot.

Despite being outshot 12-3 to that point, the Oilers tied the game with two minutes left in the first period as Strome tucked in the rebound from an Oscar Klefbom point shot past Hurricanes starter Scott Darling.

Carolina regained the lead a minute later on another power play with Teravainen scoring his second of the game on a rebound after Talbot made a great stop on the initial shot.

The Hurricanes went up 3-1 with a short-handed goal 11 minutes into the second period when a Talbot giveaway ended up in the back of the net on a goal by Wallmark.

Carolina extended its lead two minutes later on another five-on-three advantage, with Kuokkanen sending a shot off the Oilers goalie and in.

Edmonton got one back late in the middle frame as rookie Yamamoto deflected his fifth goal of the pre-season in on the power play.

Carolina restored its three-goal lead 42 seconds into the third, as Staal beat Talbot on a long shot.

Staal scored his second goal of the game on a rebound seven minutes later.

The two teams will meet for a rematch on Wednesday, being played on neutral ice in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.