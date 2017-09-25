Lacazette double gives Arsenal 2-0 win over West Brom in EPL

LONDON — Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Arsenal to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday and prolong the north London team's September fightback.

Arsenal lost two of its opening three matches but seven out of a possible nine points have been collected this month on top of victories in the Europa League and League Cup.

Lacazette, playing for the first time with Alexis Sanchez since joining in July for a club-record 60 million euros (then $68 million), combined with the Chile forward for the opener.

Sanchez's free kick in the 20th minute was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Ben Foster but the ball came back out and Lacazette pounced to tap in.

The lead was preserved before halftime when Jay Rodriguez's header beat goalkeeper Petr Cech but Nacho Monreal produced a goal-line clearance.

Lacazette was on target again from the penalty spot in the 67th after Allan Nyom fouled Aaron Ramsey, giving the France forward his fourth goal in an Arsenal shirt.

It was a disappointing way for West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry to celebrate making a record 633rd Premier League appearance.

The 36-year-old Barry, who has also played for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Everton, passed the mark set by former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs. Barry's next target is breaking Giggs' top-flight record of 672 appearances, encompassing matches before the Premier League started in 1992.

