Nuggets headed in right direction with youthful nucleus

DENVER — Paul Millsap says the Denver Nuggets are a top-five team even in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

The All-Star forward was signed to help the Nuggets make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

Millsap said Monday that he's impressed by what he sees out of a youthful team that includes up-and-comer Nikola Jokic, who arrived at camp 10 pounds lighter, and Jamal Murray, the sharpshooting guard who's healed from surgery to repair injuries to his core muscles.