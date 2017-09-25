Redskins turn third downs from weakness to strength
Opponents moved the chains on the Washington Redskins more than any other NFL team last season.
It was drastically different Sunday night when the Redskins held the high-octane Oakland Raiders
Combine it with Kirk Cousins' precision on third down, and this was the kind of Redskins performance in important situations that had coach Jay Gruden feeling good seven days before visiting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
"All around, the calls were sound, the players executed, we tackled extremely well, we flew to the football," Gruden said on a conference call Monday.
"Everybody who took part played well, played hard, played with great passion and energy and played smart."
Oakland's 128 yards were the fewest allowed by a Washington
A 100
"When you play good team
The Redskins allowed opponents to convert on 46.3
Washington signed defensive linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, linebacker Zach Brown and safety D.J. Swearinger in free agency and drafted defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, linebacker Ryan Anderson and defensive backs Montae Nicholson and Fabian Moreau. Nicholson, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, had one of the two interceptions of Carr.
"Our goal was to stop the run and then get off on third down," Nicholson said. "That is pretty much our goal every week."
Offensively, the Redskins went 7 of 15 on third down. Cousins was 10 of 12, including a touchdown pass to Chris Thompson, as Gruden credited the offensive line for good protection.
"All
Carr struggled under pressure, something the Redskins would love to duplicate against Alex Smith, who likewise goes into the game without an interception this season.
Gruden also has his sights set on keeping up the good tackling against the Chiefs' Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill.
"Every week, it's a huge key," Gruden said. "It's a major emphasis for us since OTAs, it's a major emphasis in training camp, and it's a major emphasis during the week — good fundamentally sound tackling and pursuit to the football."
NOTES: TE Jordan Reed (chest/rib), RB Rob Kelley (rib) and LB Mason Foster (shoulder) are considered day to day. ... Gruden said OT Ty Nsekhe is seeing a specialist for a core muscle injury and "could be out a little while." ... Gruden expects RB Samaje Perine to be OK after bruising a hand.
