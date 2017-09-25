Sports

Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2

New York Mets' Norichika Aoki (11), of Japan, reacts after being thrown out at first base during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims had his best performance in the majors, fellow first-year player Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

Nick Markakis had a two-run double and Tyler Flowers homered for Atlanta, which has won three of four. Flowers also caught two baserunners stealing.

Juan Lagares had three hits and Tomas Nido drove in a pair of runs in his first major league start for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Playing in front of a sparse crowd, Sims (3-5) used a sinker-slider mix to limit New York, allowing just five baserunners through six innings before tiring in the seventh. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native also collected his first major league hit, singling off Chris Flexen (3-5) leading off the sixth. He later scored on Markakis' double

