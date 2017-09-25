Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2

NEW YORK — Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims had his best performance in the majors, fellow first-year player Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

Nick Markakis had a two-run double and Tyler Flowers homered for Atlanta, which has won three of four. Flowers also caught two baserunners stealing.

Juan Lagares had three hits and Tomas Nido drove in a pair of runs in his first major league start for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games.