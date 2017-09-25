Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims had his best performance in the majors, fellow first-year player Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
Nick Markakis had a two-run double and Tyler Flowers homered for Atlanta, which has won three of four. Flowers also caught two baserunners stealing.
Juan Lagares had three hits and Tomas Nido drove in a pair of runs in his first major league start for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games.
Playing in front of a sparse crowd, Sims (3-5) used a sinker-slider mix to limit New York, allowing just five baserunners through six innings before tiring in the seventh. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native also collected his first major league hit, singling off Chris Flexen (3-5) leading off the sixth. He later scored on Markakis' double
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby backing White House visit from President Donald Trump: 'I support it'
-
Despite travel insurance, Alberta family hit with $80K in medical bills
-
Watch: Parents, it's time to stop leaving free money on the table
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'